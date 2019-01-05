TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
PREVIOUS MATH FINAL EXAMS FOR SALE!

SIAM and AWM are selling previous math final exams for $9 in the Math building on April 29- May 07 from 8am to 4pm. Packets include 2 final exams from previous semesters with full solutions. This is a great way to study for your math final!

· Sales are taking place in the main lobby area on the first floor of the Mathematics Building.

· We will be accepting cash and credit cards. No personal checks will be accepted.

We have finals for the following classes:

MATH 1300 (Cont. Math)

MATH 1320/1420 (College Alg.)

MATH 1321 (Trig)

MATH 1330/1430 (Bus. Math)

MATH 1331 (Bus. Calc)

MATH 1451 (Calc I)

MATH 1452 (Calc II)

MATH 1550 (Pre-Calc)

MATH 2300 (Stats)

MATH 2450 (Calc III)

· We also have blue books available for $1.00.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
5/1/2019

Originator:
Aravind Kesawan

Email:
kr.aravind@ttu.edu

Department:
Mathematics and Statistics


Categories