SIAM and AWM are selling previous math final exams for $9 in the Math building on April 29- May 07 from 8am to 4pm. Packets include 2 final exams from previous semesters with full solutions. This is a great way to study for your math final!
· Sales are taking place in the main lobby area on the first floor of the Mathematics Building.
· We will be accepting cash and credit cards. No personal checks will be accepted.
We have finals for the following classes:
MATH 1300 (Cont. Math)
MATH 1320/1420 (College Alg.)
MATH 1321 (Trig)
MATH 1330/1430 (Bus. Math)
MATH 1331 (Bus. Calc)
MATH 1451 (Calc I)
MATH 1452 (Calc II)
MATH 1550 (Pre-Calc)
MATH 2300 (Stats)
MATH 2450 (Calc III)
· We also have blue books available for $1.00.
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.