Hone your IT skills this summer as a student technician at the College of Media & Communication. CoMC Technology Support Services is looking for friendly student assistants to help provide computer support for Mac and Windows computers, printers, and accessories for faculty and staff in the college.



Duties include:



· Assist with Level 1 and 2 PC and Mac hardware/software trouble tickets.



· Assist the Technical Support Team with classrooms, labs and faculty/staff PC issues.



· Assist with A/V and camera equipment checkout.



· Assist with computer moves and setup of new equipment.



· Assist Technology Support staff with support of computer labs.



· Provide desktop support for Windows and PC computers and accessories.



Skills:



· Computer support skills, knowledge of PC components.



· Knowledge of Windows 7/8/10 and Mac OS X.



· Ability to lift 40 lbs.



· Some IT experience preferred.



· Must be able to work as a member of a team.



· Ability to work weekdays between 8am-5:30pm (20 hours/week max)



· Great customer service is required.



To apply, send your resume via email to ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu





Posted:

4/30/2019



Originator:

Ian Wilkinson



Email:

ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu



Department:

Media and Communication





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

