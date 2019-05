Tickets are $75 for RHA members and $100 for non-members. Tables are also available for purchase. To purchase tickets, visit http://ranchingheritage.org/stampede/. For more information, contact Vicki-Quinn Williams at vicki.quinn-williams@ttu.edu or 806-834-0469. Sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, this event will feature over 100 art pieces, dinner and live music by Red Steagall and the Bunkhouse Boys.