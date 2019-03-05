Dr. Jaehoon Lee, Co-director of Institute for Measurement, Methodology, Analysis and Policy( IMMAP ), and an Assistant Professor of Research,,Evaluation, Measurement, and Statistics (REMS) program in the TTU College of Education will discuss propensity score methods as a flexible and powerful tool for evaluating interventions.

Observational studies are often the only viable options in many real-world setting, especially when it is infeasible or unethical to randomly assign participants to different treatment. In such case, propensity score (PS) methods can be applied to accounting for possible selection bias and thereby addressing questions of causal inference. This workshop will offer an overview of propensity score matching - the most often used PS method, as well as hand-on tutorials and example syntax that can be used to emulate the steps of PS matching for applied research. Posted:

4/30/2019



Agha Hossein Sabzevari



roham.agha@ttu.edu



Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 5/3/2019



College of education room 213



Research

