The 12-hour undergraduate certificate in Sales & Customer Relationship Management is designed to prepare undergraduate students for careers in sales.

Students will take the following four (4) courses: personal selling (MKT 4350), customer relationship management (MKT 4351), sales forecasting and analytics (MKT 4352), and sales management (MKT 4359). One course may be substituted by participation in the Sales and Customer Relationship Strategy Competition (see “ Solve a Real Business Challenge & Win Scholarships ” announcement).

Students will receive a certificate in addition to their undergraduate degree in their major, upon graduation.

For more information, contact the Center for Sales & Customer Relationship Excellence in Room 139 at the Rawls College of Business.