The Center for Sales & Customer Relationship Excellence in the Rawls College of Business invites you to participate in the Sales & Customer Relationship Strategy Competition.

With $35,000 in scholarship prizes to be awarded , this unique experiential learning opportunity challenges students to solve strategic problems in sales and customer relationship management for real companies.

In teams, and guided by faculty, students operate as consultants developing a research methodology, collecting and analyzing data, and developing actionable recommendations for their clients.

The competition is intended to give students real-world experience, building both their skillsets and their resumes. It is also intended to provide impactful solutions to client firm problems/challenges.

The projects begin in mid-May and finish in mid-September (with a showcase event in October). Register by Tuesday, May 7th.

The competition is open to all students. Students do not need to be on campus over the summer.