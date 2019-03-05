We believe that a specific women's network can help colleagues form a critical mass, strong enough to break down historical barriers and build a more representative workforce. By speaking openly and working together, women can make their voices heard, develop their careers and tip the balance towards a fairer organization. Join us for a number of forums on various topics. All women staff are encouraged to attend.

Upcoming Events: * May 9, noon - 12:50PM, SUB Red Raider Lounge * June 13, noon - 12:50PM, SUB TBA * July 11, noon - 12:50PM, SUB TBA * August 8, noon - 12:50PM, SUB TBA

How can I join? 1.) Pick a date and attend one or more of our events 2.) Register using this Google form; https://forms.gle/PiS2vY2Dq7vGFCuP8 3.) Complete the form and submit

Note: there is limited seating of 30 per meeting and lunch is provided by the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

WSN Planning Committee Members: Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies

Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library

Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services

Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu Posted:

