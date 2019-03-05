TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Mariachi Los Matadores Bake Sale!

We will be selling pan dulce and Jarittos in early celebration of Cinco de Mayo and also to help fundraise for the Mariachi to attend a major competition in California.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
5/3/2019

Paola Urbieta

paola.urbieta@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 5/3/2019

Free Speech Area

