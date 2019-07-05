Attention Faculty, Staff and Students:



Personal Financial Planning is offering PFP 5322 - Introduction to Applied Personal Finance, a graduate level survey course appropriate for those wanting to use the knowledge in their professional career (counseling, education, mass com, business, etc.) or for their own personal well-being. Topics include financial statements, time value of money, banking and cash management, debt management, saving and investing strategies, housing, insurance, employee benefits, taxes,

retirement, and estate planning. PFP 5322 is offered in an on-line format.



For questions, please contact Vickie Hampton (vickie.hampton@ttu.edu).

http://www.pfp.ttu.edu

5/7/2019



Cynthia Cantu



cynthia.cantu@ttu.edu



Personal Financial Planning





