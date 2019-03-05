Visiting Lecture by



Matthew Carrigan

Department of Natural Sciences, Santa Fe College

former Fellow of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution







Friday, May 3rd

5pm

Escondido Theater, SUB







Paleogeneticist Matthew Carrigan will discuss the evolution of the genes involved in alcohol metabolism to ask questions about why our primate ancestors first sought out ethanol as a dietary benefit, presumably because ethanol was present in fermenting fruit. In much the same way we are wired to enjoy sugar, salt, and fat, ethanol addiction may arise from over-consumption of a resource that was once scarce but important. This talk will explore how paleogenetics can inform us about the evolutionary underpinnings of modern medical problems such as alcoholism.





Tech Classics professor William Tortorelli will briefly make connections between Carrigan's work and our understanding of the relationship between alcohol and civilization, especially the ancient Greek worship of Dionysus.







sponsored by:

the Honors College

the Humanities Center

Department of Biological Sciences

Department of Nutritional Sciences



Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management

Department of Plant and Soil Science program in Viticulture and Enology



Tech Classical Society



