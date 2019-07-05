The SHARC Lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences is looking for female undergraduate RAs for summer and fall 2019, spring 2020 semesters. RAs will primarily be working on projects related to program evaluation and increasing retention of girls and women in STEM (Science, Technology, Mathematics, Engineering) fields. Duties include running participants, organizing, entering, and analyzing data, writing reports of data results, and/or presenting results to organizations on campus or at local conferences. Course credit is available. Interested students should email Phoenix at phoenix.crane@ttu.edu for more information or to apply.