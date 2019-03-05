Between the hours of 6 pm and 10 pm CDT on Sunday, May 5th, TOSM will perform scheduled maintenance on the production Banner database. Due to the nature of the work, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance. This includes, but is not limited to, the following applications:

Banner XE Applications

Student Registration

INB

SSB

Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

AppWorx Master Agent

CAS

Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

Texas Tech Mobile

Xtender

Banapps

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

AppWorx (Remote agents only)

TouchNet/Banner Integration

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.