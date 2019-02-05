TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
CALM Training - Counseling on Access to Lethal Means Training

June 20 5:30-8:30 pm
June 21 12:00 - 3:00 pm
June 22 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

3 CEUs Available to mental health professionals

Reducing access to lethal means, such as firearms and medication, can determine whether a person at risk for suicide lives or dies. This free course focuses on how to reduce access to the methods people use to kill themselves. It covers how to: 1) identify people who could benefit from lethal means counseling, 2)ask about their access to lethal methods, and 3) work with them-and their families-to reduce access.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech Mental Health Institute, TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center, Texas Veterans Commission, VetStar, and StarCare.
Posted:
5/2/2019

Originator:
Shayla Hammock

Email:
Shayla.Hammock@ttuhsc.edu

Department:
Rural and Comm Health Lbk


Categories