DANCE, HEALTH, & WELLNESS COURSE IN SCHOOL OF MUSIC, Fall 2018

Dance Practices for Musicians

Fall 2019

MUSI 4000-004 (CRN 35952) / 7000-004 (CRN 35959)

MWF 8-8:50am Creative Movement Studio #110

Instructor: Anne Wharton (anne.wharton@ttu.edu)

Course Description and Purpose:

Dance Practices for Musicians is an integrated approach to various branches of dance and dance-related bodywork, including vernacular forms, improvisation, and body-mind awareness. The goal of the class is to deepen the qualities of attention and concentration, to enhance health and well-being, and to increase physical and mental stamina in music performance and practice settings. Students engage both physically and critically with dance forms from North America and around the globe, situating dance as communication, personal expression, and human culture. Includes relevant material and practices from: basic anatomy; yoga/Pilates; warmup, stretching and massage; Laban/Bartenieff (body organization); social and partnered dances; partnering (weight sharing); improvisation.

Open to All Music Majors; other majors by permission (contact linda.gregston@ttu.edu)

No prerequisites

Limited Enrollment

Suggested Dance Supplies:

Yoga mat; loose comfortable clothing suitable for movement

Expected Learning Outcomes:

Students will be able to lead themselves through a home dance practice including warmup, stretching and massage; yoga and Pilates; basic footwork and combinations; etc. Students will have a basic understanding of the body mechanics and cognitive processes involved in dance movement (Laban/Bartenieff) and how that understanding can be applied to musical practice and performance, including both instrumental and vocal activities.

Grading based upon attendance and participation.

More information and to reserve a seat: anne.wharton@ttu.edu