Park Hunger and Bikes for Cites begin Monday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m. and end Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. For any questions, please contact Transportation and Parking Services at (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu.

Park Hunger

In a partnership with Texas Tech’s Raider Red’s Food Pantry, Park Hunger allows those with an unpaid TTU parking citation to bring items to donate to Raider Red's Food Pantry to the Transportation and Parking Services office in exchange for a citation dismissal.

Items to donate include unopened shelf-stable food, especially canned meats like tuna or chicken, granola and breakfast bars, microwavable meals, cereals, pastas, rice, beans, canned vegetables and fruits, and peanut butter. (RRFP currently has a surplus of green beans, so when purchasing items, please look for other items.) Donated items must be equal to or more than the fine on the citation for the citation’s dismissal. A receipt for the items is required to verify the value. Monetary donations to the food pantry cannot be accepted. Other conditions may apply.

Bikes for Cites

Do you have a bicycle you aren’t using anymore or one you don’t plan on using after finals? Donate it to Transportation and Parking Services and receive a free citation dismissal! In exchange for donating your used, adult-sized bicycle, we dismiss an unpaid parking citation on your account. This helps reduce the amount of abandoned bicycles left at racks over the summer and helps them get back in the hands of a student who needs one during the fall’s Used Bicycle Sale.





Limit one citation dismissal per user account. Bicycles must have all parts (pedals, chain, etc.). You must able to prove ownership of the bicycle (1) through TTU bicycle registration or (2) bringing your lock and demonstrating you have the key or its combination. Citations 16, 17, and 18 are not included in the offer. Monetary donations to the Bike Sale cannot be accepted. Other conditions may apply.