On weekdays from May 8 through 14, all commuter spaces are open to any vehicle with a valid TTU commuter ePermit. (Those with a Commuter North, Commuter ICC, Commuter West, Commuter Satellite, Evening, or Raider Park ePermit may use Commuter North or Commuter West.)

Other parking areas on campus will operate as posted on their signs, including on weekends. Please remember that faculty and staff are still on duty during finals and must use their Area Reserved lots. This includes R03, the Library Lot, which is faculty/staff parking only weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. TOWING WILL BE ENFORCED IN R03. A map of areas near the SUB and Library can be viewed here.

Busing

Individual Study Day (May 8) has limited bus service. On weekdays and Saturdays during finals, the Red Raider, Double T, Masked Rider, and apartment bus routes run on a normal schedule and start routes approximately 30 minutes early. Plan on arriving early if using the buses. Download the DoubleMap bus-tracking app through the App Store or Google Play store and search for “Citibus (Lubbock)” to see where your next bus is.

Intersession Parking

If you need to park on campus from May 15 through June 3, you may park in any residence hall space or commuter space. Please avoid reserved and service spaces within those lots because employees will be on duty.

Park Hunger and Bikes for Cites

If you have an eligible unpaid parking citation, you can have it dismissed May 6 through 17 through Park Hunger or Bikes for Cites. Park Hunger allows you to pay for a parking citation with shelf-stable foods, hygiene products, or items on the food pantry’s wish list that at least equal the value of the citation. (A receipt is required to verify the value.) TPS gives all items to Raider Red's Food Pantry.

If you have a used bicycle you no longer want or need, you can donate it to TPS through Bikes for Cites. If you have an eligible unpaid citation on your account, it will be waived with the donation.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu. Good luck on your finals!