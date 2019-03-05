Gender Fair is an educational, awareness-oriented resource fair exploring gender, equity, and communication. This is our eighth year of Gender Fair, organized by Dr. Amy Heuman in the Department of Communication Studies and presented along with undergraduate students in COMS 3334/WS 3312 Gender & Communication. The Gender & Communication course examines gender in contemporary society, giving attention to gender roles, communication styles, social institutions that shape gender, and everyday applications of gender in people's lives.





