Gender Fair is an educational, awareness-oriented resource fair exploring gender, equity, and communication. This is our eighth year of Gender Fair, organized by Dr. Amy Heuman in the Department of Communication Studies and presented along with undergraduate students in COMS 3334/WS 3312 Gender & Communication. The Gender & Communication course examines gender in contemporary society, giving attention to gender roles, communication styles, social institutions that shape gender, and everyday applications of gender in people's lives.
Gender Fair 2019 provides interactive, educational booths and resources on topics such as the gender continuum of biological sex/gender/sexuality/gender identity; body shaming; toxic masculinity and the tough guise; violence in comic books; gender in media; same-sex adoption; Title IX; women in the NFL; breaking out of the boxes of hegemonic femininity and masculinity; cyberbullying; gendered kid's games/toys; and gendered children's clothing. The Department of Communication Studies and TTU Women’s & Gender Studies Program along with organizations such as the Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance (FMLA), GSA, RISE, LGBTQIA Office, and Women’s Protective Services will be participating in this educational event. This is a come and go fair. Stop by and see us!!