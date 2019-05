The University Writing Center is open during finals week. Our hours of operation are:

Thursday, May 9th, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Friday, May 10th, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Sunday, May 12th, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm Monday, May 13th, from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Posted:

5/7/2019



Originator:

Dustin Florence



Email:

Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu



Department:

Kathleen T Gillis





Categories

Academic