Using a Federal Direct Student Loan to Pay for College Expenses in 2019-20?

Entrance Counseling and Master Promissory Note (MPN) at Students planning to use Federal Direct Student Loans as a tool to help them pay for college expenses need to complete the requiredand(MPN) at studentloans.gov Posted:

5/15/2019



Originator:

Laura Scott



Email:

laura.scott@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Academic

Departmental