Faculty, staff and graduate students interested in assisting incoming students in their adjustment to the University are invited join the Lauro Cavazos & Ophelia Powell-Malone Mentoring Program, (Mentor Tech) for an informational luncheon on Wednesday, May 15th in the Student Union Building, Mesa Room from Noon-1:00 p.m.

Attendees will receive relevant information about the program and learn how they may serve as a mentor to students from underrepresented populations at Texas Tech. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Mentor Tech office at 742-8692 or send an email to mentor@ttu.edu. We look forward to seeing you.