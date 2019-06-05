|
This graduate seminar will explore foundational and innovative research on peer and sibling influences that shape adolescent development into emerging adulthood. Discussions will illuminate ways in which peers and siblings contribute to socio-emotional, cognitive, and biological development across the teenage years. Furthermore, we will examine the potential benefits and consequences of these relationships on adolescent development, as well as their similarities and differences.
5/6/2019
Mitzi Ziegner
mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu
Human Develop and Family Studies
