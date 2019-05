CASNR and the Department of Plant and Soil Science Cordially Invites you to:

Floral Design PSS 2310 Spring Design Showcase A floral interpretation of "Complete Fragment" Part of the Texas Tech Public Art Collection, by James Surls

Watch the Texas Tech Floral Design 2310 Facebook livestream and experience the design process on May 8th from 11am - 4pm, followed by a judging at 5pm

Designs on display and available for purchase in the Bayer Plant Science corridor May 9th, 2019 from 9am - 3pm Posted:

5/7/2019



Originator:

Nancy Merriman



Email:

diann.merriman@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





Categories

Academic