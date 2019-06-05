Do you want to learn about the cognitive processes associated with specific brain functions as well as brain development? Then take this class and learn about classic theories of hemispheric laterality and brain function, examine how higher-order mental processes like memory and language are subserved by the interactions of various regions throughout the human brain and develop an appreciation for how individual differences in brain development and functional brain organization can result in learning.

5/6/2019



Mitzi Ziegner



mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu



Human Develop and Family Studies





Academic


