Latino Hispanic Faculty Staff Association Monthly Meeting!!!
Jorge Salazar-Bravo Ph.D. from the Department of Biological Sciences will be our guest speaker for this month. He is an Associate Professor & TTU Costa Rica Program Director.  He will share is educational and cultural journey with us. We look forward to a great learning experience.  YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE LATINO TO ATTEND. Everyone is welcome to attend LHFSA meetings as we grow and learn from one another. 
Posted:
5/6/2019

Originator:
Margaret Ceja

Email:
margaret.ceja@ttu.edu

Department:
Civil Environ Construct Engineering

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 5/8/2019

Location:
Student Union Building - Playa Room - 2nd Floor


