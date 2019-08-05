|
Jorge Salazar-Bravo Ph.D. from the Department of Biological Sciences will be our guest speaker for this month. He is an Associate Professor & TTU Costa Rica Program Director. He will share is educational and cultural journey with us. We look forward to a great learning experience. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE LATINO TO ATTEND. Everyone is welcome to attend LHFSA meetings as we grow and learn from one another.
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 5/8/2019
Location:
Student Union Building - Playa Room - 2nd Floor
