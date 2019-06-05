TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Looking for a Fall 2019 graduate seminar?

This course will provide students with an overview of qualitative research methods in HDFS and will include exposure to qualitative data collection and analyses of data from multiple family members.
5/6/2019

Mitzi Ziegner

mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu

Human Develop and Family Studies


