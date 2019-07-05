Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, in collaboration with Llano Estacado Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP), requests the pleasure of your company at the Sigma Delta Pi Eleventh Annual Forum on Peace and Security on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm in 001 Education Building. The theme of the discussion will be Stability Issues in Venezuela. Reception to follow.





For more information, contact Sigma Delta Pi at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com



5/7/2019



Jaden Woods



Jaden.Woods@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 5/7/2019



001 Education Building



Student Organization

