First Year = Best Year w/ FIRST YEAR LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE!

The First Year Leadership Institute enhances your skills through interactive games and activities! We can help you develop your skills as a young leader, public speaker and collaborator  -- ALL within your first semester here at Texas Tech AND while having fun!

 

The First Year Leadership Institute is a mentorship program that aims to prepare you to be a young professional as well as develop your leadership skills! 

You will be matched with an FYLI graduate to guide you through the course, the course occurs over 8 consecutive weeks in the Fall semester and is available to any student in their first year at TTU.

Please apply by clicking this link to be a part of our First Year Leadership Institute!

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/fyre/index.php


For any additional questions please reach out to studentengagement@ttu.edu

6/19/2019

Cori Hancock

Cori.J.Hancock@ttu.edu

N/A


