The First Year Leadership Institute enhances your skills through interactive games and activities! We can help you develop your skills as a young leader, public speaker and collaborator -- ALL within your first semester here at Texas Tech!





By joining FYLI You will: Experience greater connections to the campus through participation in programs and traditions, understand the campus culture and know the resources available to you, develop successful patterns academically and socially through connections with faculty, staff and students, make a connection between in and out of classroom experiences.









Please apply by clicking this link to be a part of our First Year Leadership Institute!

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/fyre/index.php





For any additional questions please reach out to studentengagement@ttu.edu