What student programming let’s you play games, have fun and make friendships while offering career benefits? FYLI DOES! Through games, activities and group interactions we can help First Year students develop into leaders on and off the Texas Tech campus!

By joining FYLI You will: Experience greater connections to the campus through participation in programs and traditions, understand the campus culture and know the resources available to you, develop successful patterns academically and socially through connections with faculty, staff and students, make a connection between in and out of classroom experiences.

This leadership course occurs over 8 consecutive weeks in the Fall semester and is available to any student in their first year.





Please apply by clicking this link to be a part of our First Year Leadership Institute!

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/fyre/peerleaders/apply-to-fyli.php





For any additional questions please reach out to studentengagement@ttu.edu