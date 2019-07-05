If you have met your general science education requirement by taking ATMO 1300 & 1100 and want to know more, why not take a specialty course to continue exploring your interest in the weather and climate and earn a Minor at Tech?



Contact: Prof. Eric Bruning, Undergraduate Advisor - Atmospheric Science Group, Geosciences Department.

email: eric.bruning@ttu.edu



https://www.depts.ttu.edu/geosciences/atmo/academics/undergrad_advising.php

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/geosciences/atmo/academics/ATMO_Minor_Fall_2019.JPG





