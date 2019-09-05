The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is hiring students to work in the Student Telecounseling Center this summer! Employees will be calling prospective high school and transfer students to answer any questions they might have, invite them to events, and ensure they have all they need from Texas Tech. If interested, please email taylor.love@ttu.edu





Position Details

Hours: Students have to work 12 hours per week and can work up to 20 hours.

Shifts: Students call ouside of business hours. The shifts are

-Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (required for all callers)

-Monday: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

-Tuesday: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

-Wednesday: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

-Thursday: 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Pay: $7.50 per hour







