Don’t fit in with the normal 18-year-old student? Have a family? You might be a non-traditional student – and there’s other just like you!

Join fellow Non-Traditional students Wednesday August 28th for a cookout and yard games – You’re welcome to bring your SO and your family!

Follow the link to see when this event and other events are happening:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transferstudentwelcomeday.php

Questions? Email: transferconnection@ttu.edu