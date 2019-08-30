TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Transfer Techsans Trivia Night - TONIGHT!

What Comedian has signed the wall of the Allen Theater? Cheech – From Cheech and Chong!

Join the Transfer Techsans at Trivia Night Friday August 30th for SNACKS, FRIENDSHIP and FUN FACTS! Make friendships outside of a classroom setting and start your first week off right at the BEST university!

 

Follow the link to see when this event and other events are happening:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transferstudentwelcomeday.php

 

Questions? Email: transferconnection@ttu.edu
