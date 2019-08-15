TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Transfer Student Welcome Week: FREE FOOD, FREE SWAG, FREE FRIENDSHIP!

Transfer Student Welcome Week is a full week of FUN and FREE events designed to help you get to know Texas Tech and meet other students!

 

Events include personalized campus maps, a Welcome Day BBQ, a campus-wide Amazing Race, a Transfer Connection tailgate, and more! 

To see a full calendar of events, visit: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/transferconnection/transferstudentwelcomeday.php
8/15/2019

Cori Hancock

Cori.J.Hancock@ttu.edu

N/A


