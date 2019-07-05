TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Banner Production Critical Maintenance, Tuesday, 5/7/19 – Raiderlink Impacted

Between the hours of 6:30 pm and 9:00 pm CDT on Tuesday, May 7th, TOSM will perform critical maintenance on the production Banner database. Due to the nature of the work, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance. This includes: 

  • Raiderlink/WebRaider 
  • ALL Banner 8.x and 9.x Admin and Self Service applications 
  • Jira/Confluence 
  • Appworx 
  • Ellucian Mobile 
  • Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

