May 8-14, 2019
SUB OPEN 24 HOURS
7:00 am Wednesday, May 8 through 11:00 pm Saturday, May 11
12:00 pm Sunday, May 12 through 11:00 pm Tuesday, May 14
Free Pancakes & Sausage Breakfast
May 8, 9, & 10
12:00-2:00 am
SUB Food Court (while supplies last)
Free Coffee
May 8, 9, 10, 12, & 13
10:00 pm-7:00 am
In front of SUB CopyMail and on the Second Floor landing over the Main Info Desk
Free Donuts
May 12 & 13
12:00 am – 7:00 am
In front of SUB CopyMail and on the Second Floor landing over the Main Info Desk
(while supplies last).
Free Scantrons & Blue Books
May 8, 9, 10, 12, & 13
12:00 am – 7:00 am
Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble
(while supplies last).
Free Study Break Movie: Isn’t it Romantic
Saturday, May 11
8:00 pm
SUB Escondido Theatre
Free popcorn and drinks will be provided.
Limited Seating!
All available meeting rooms will be open for study use.
More information can be found at sub.ttu.edu and @TTUSUB.
For questions, call 806-742-3636.