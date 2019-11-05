Take a break from studying and join SAB in a FREE study break movie tomorrow!

Free Study Break Movie: Isn’t it Romantic Saturday, May 11 8:00 pm SUB Escondido Theatre Free popcorn and drinks will be provided. Limited Seating!



Posted:

5/10/2019



Originator:

Claire Maginness



Email:

claire.maginness@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 5/11/2019



Location:

SUB Escondido Theatre



