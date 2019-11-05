TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Take a break from studying and join SAB in a FREE study break movie tomorrow!

Free Study Break Movie: Isn’t it Romantic

Saturday, May 11

8:00 pm

SUB Escondido Theatre

Free popcorn and drinks will be provided. 

Limited Seating!

 
Posted:
5/10/2019

Originator:
Claire Maginness

Email:
claire.maginness@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 5/11/2019

Location:
SUB Escondido Theatre

