The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) has travel funding available to assist undergraduate students with the costs associated with presenting at a professional conference. Summer funding is available for students traveling May 15 - August 30, 2019.

Travel funding information and application: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/calue/travel_funding_FY19.php Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences true@ttu.edu 806-742-1095 true.ttu.edu Posted:

