Advanced Security Training & NSC Meeting on May 16th, 10am—2pm

The TTU IT Division invites all Network Site Coordinators and campus IT professionals (IT Support Specialists, IT Support Technicians, Programmer Analysts, Server Administrators, and related staff) to an Advanced Security Training and NSC meeting on Thursday, May 16th that will focus on the following topics:

· TTU IT Security Overview

· TTU Threat Landscape Comments

· Symantec Annual Internet Security Threat Report (ISTR) 2019
Guest Speaker: Jay Grant, Symantec

· NSC Meeting

For the Advanced Security Training on May 16th, the TTU Office of the CIO will provide lunch; please RSVP to itevents@ttu.edu by May 14th, so we can plan for ample food. 

 

Event Details

Date: Thursday, May 16th

Time: 10am—2pm

Location: Red Raider Ballroom, SUB

RSVP by May 14th to itevents@ttu.edu
Posted:
5/10/2019

Originator:
IT Events

Email:
itevents@ttu.edu

Department:
Technology Support


