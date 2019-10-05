The TTU IT Division invites all Network Site Coordinators and campus IT professionals (IT Support Specialists, IT Support Technicians, Programmer Analysts, Server Administrators, and related staff) to an Advanced Security Training and NSC meeting on Thursday, May 16th that will focus on the following topics:



· TTU IT Security Overview



· TTU Threat Landscape Comments



· Symantec Annual Internet Security Threat Report (ISTR) 2019

Guest Speaker: Jay Grant, Symantec



· NSC Meeting



For the Advanced Security Training on May 16th, the TTU Office of the CIO will provide lunch; please RSVP to itevents@ttu.edu by May 14th, so we can plan for ample food.



Event Details Date: Thursday, May 16th Time: 10am—2pm Location: Red Raider Ballroom, SUB RSVP by May 14th to itevents@ttu.edu Posted:

5/10/2019



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





Categories

IT Announcements

