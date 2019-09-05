May 20 - 23rd, 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM in the Graduate Center and online. Register here





The Thesis & Dissertation Boot Camp is intended to help students progress through the writing stages of the thesis and dissertation process. This boot camp motivates participants by providing writing support, a quiet environment, structured time, and a sense of community. Participants will learn about the thesis and dissertation process and will develop more effective writing practices.





Each boot camp session will include a half-hour goal setting and discussion session followed by 2.5 hours of sustained independent writing time. Writing consultants will be available to provide feedback on your writing.





The Thesis & Dissertation Boot Camp is sponsored by the Graduate School and the Graduate Student Writing Center. This event is a professional development opportunity. Attendance fulfills part of the requirement for receiving Graduate School travel or fellowship funding.





Please contact Dr. Kristin Messuri (kristin.messuri@ttu.edu) with any questions.