To register, please email audit.services@ttu.edu or joni.harrison@ttu.edu
Class will be held:
Doak Training Room 156
May 30th 8:15 am – 10:15 am
Learning objectives:
To learn how to identify common fraud schemes
To learn how to identify social pressures and incentives that lead to the commission of fraud
To learn how to identify common rationalizations for fraudsters
To learn how to detect red flags and indications of fraud
To learn how to suspect fraud
To learn how to implement monitoring controls to prevent the occurrence of fraud
Please contact 806-742-3220 or audit.services@ttu.edu if you have any questions regarding this training.