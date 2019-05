Texas Tech Physicians Department of Dermatology and local dermatologists will host a FREE walk-in skin cancer screening at the Southwest Cancer Center located at 602 Indiana Avenue (Southwest of the University Medical Center).





NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED





Contact Kathleen McPherson for more details at (806) 743-5637 or via email at Kathleen.Mcpherson@ttuhsc.edu Posted:

5/9/2019



Dominique Massey



dominique.massey@ttu.edu



University Career Center



Time: 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 5/11/2019



Southwest Cancer Center



Departmental