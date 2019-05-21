The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2019-2020 Service Learning Faculty Fellows Program. The Service Learning Faculty Fellows (SLFF) program fosters a community of scholars who integrate the philosophy, pedagogy, and process of service learning into each component of their professional lives—research, teaching, and service. As is evidenced in the University’s Strategic Plan and Mission Statement, as well as through programs and recognitions such as the Provost’s Integrated Scholars and the President’s Excellence in Engaged Scholarship Awards, the Texas Tech community is paying increased attention to the role of civic engagement in the development of our students. The SLFF program naturally embodies the goals and mission of the University and is a wonderful way for faculty to learn more about becoming a truly integrated scholar.

The SLFF program is open to all permanent, full-time faculty, professors of practice, and instructors at TTU. Previous experience with service learning is not required. As a SLFF, participants will receive a $500 stipend and will be eligible to a apply for a part-time graduate or undergraduate student assistant for the semester in which the service learning course is taught. The program will be offered twice in the 2019-2020 academic year, once in August and again in December, and full participation is mandatory.

For more information or to apply for the program, please visit the Service Learning Faculty Fellows webpage or email servicelearning@ttu.edu.