On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Texas Tech Human Resources will go live with Cornerstone, a new training management system to replace SumTotal. If you manage training for your department, classes on manager functionality will be available.

You can sign up in SumTotal (https://texastech.sumtotal.host/) under the library icon: HR-Cornerstone – Cornerstone Manager Training

For questions please contact Human Resources Systems at hrs.systems@ttu.edu