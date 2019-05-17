Oklahoma and New Mexico Bordering County/State students may now certify your eligibility for the Summer 2019 Bordering County/Bordering State Waiver by clicking the BORDERING COUNTY/STATE button on the SBS home page at http://www.sbs.ttu.edu. You must certify online in order to be eligible to receive the waiver if you did not certify your eligibility in the preceding semester. Also, as a reminder, Graduate students are not eligible for the 100 Mile (Bordering State) waiver.



For more information, please see http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentbusinessservices/payingBill/waiver.php or contact Student Business Services at (806) 742-3272.