Join Raider Service Breaks as we travel to Caprock Canyon State Park for a weekend of service! VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!





Caprock is having a big problem with visitors drawing on their beautiful landscape and THEY NEED OUR HELP! Not only will we be helping to remove the unwanted graffiti, but we will also be helping with new signage in order to educate visitors about the importance of preserving our natural landscapes.





Are you interested in or a pro in VIDEOGRAPHY? The Caprock Canyon is also looking for volunteers that would be interested in shooting and creating a video to help assist in educating their visitors! What a fantastic opportunity to BUILD YOUR PORTFOLIO & SERVE (all in one)!



