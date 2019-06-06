TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Starbucks Happy Hour | Get a Grande Frappuccino for $3.00 today after 3pm!

Starbucks Happy Hour | Get a Grande Frappuccino for $3.00 today after 3pm!

Starbucks® in the NEW Honors Residence Hall features the entire selection of hot and cold drinks (including summer seasonal specials!), whole-bean coffee, espresso, caffè latte, Teavana® tea products, Frappuccino beverages, pastries and snacks. Pre-packaged food items, hot and cold sandwiches, drinkware and other Starbucks® are available for purchase as well. Dining Bucks accepted!

Hours
MON – FRI | 7:30 am to 4 pm

SUN | 9 am to 4 pm

*hours subject to change


All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
6/6/2019

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 6/6/2019

Location:
Starbucks® in the NEW Honors Residence Hall

Categories