Faculty, staff and graduate students interested in assisting incoming students in their adjustment to the University are invited join the Lauro Cavazos & Ophelia Powell-Malone Mentoring Program, (Mentor Tech) for an informational luncheon on Wednesday, May 15th in the Student Union Building, Mesa Room from Noon-1:00 p.m.

Attendees will receive relevant information about the program and learn how they may serve as mentors to incoming and current students. For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Mentor Tech office at 742-8692 or send an email to mentor@ttu.edu. We look forward to seeing you.