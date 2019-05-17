The School of Music’s practice carillon will be housed in a 10 by 12-foot glass enclosure being constructed in the University Library’s Croslin Room this summer.

Construction is set to begin Monday, May 20,

and should be completed Aug. 1, 2019.





The area near exterior windows in Croslin Room Center will be cordoned off and construction will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. East entrance doors (facing SUB) toward the south side, including accessible door and ramp, will be used by construction crews. Visitors should plan to use the north entrance doors when possible. However, access to the ADA door and ramp will still be available during construction.



