The Budget Prep modules are available for entry.



The FY 2020 Texas Tech University Operating Budget Policy and Guidelines can be found at the following link under the Budget Prep tab: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/budget/budgetPrep/documents/bprep/FY-2020-Operating-Budget-Policy-and-Guidelines.pdf



The final budget is due back to the Budget Office on June 4, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Intermediate deadlines should be determined and communicated by each college and/or division.



Please note that the Cognos reporting system will be unavailable over the Memorial holiday weekend.



Questions about navigating and operating the modules can be directed to the Budget Office, 742-3228, or by emailing AMBUD@ttu.edu.



